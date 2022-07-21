BLACKTOP MOJO And DYLAN WHEELER Cover "Getaway Car" By AUDIOSLAVE

On what would have been Chris Cornell's 58th birthday (July 20, 2022), Blacktop Mojo teamed up with their buddy Dylan Wheeler, "to honor a mutual hero of our ours with a rendition of one of our favorite songs he ever made. Chris Cornell has inspired and will continue to inspire so many long after we're all gone. Thank you for the music."

Check out Blacktop Mojo and Dylan Wheeler covering "Getaway Car", which was originally sung by Chris Cornell on Audioslave's self-titled debut album, released in 2002.

Chris Cornell was found dead in his hotel room in Detroit, Michigan on May 18, 2017, after performing at a Soundgarden concert the night before at the Fox Theatre. The cause of death was suicide by hanging.

The original version of "Getaway Car" can be heard below.

Blacktop Mojo is currently touring The United States. Their next show is July 22nd at The 44 Sports Grill in Glendale, AZ. To view their complete schedule, visit this location.