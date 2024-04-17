BLOOD INCANTATION Reveal “Luminescent Bridge” Official Music Video

Get lost in Blood Incantation’s interstellar new video “Luminescent Bridge” – available today ahead of their performances at the renowned Roadburn Festival. "Luminescent Bridge" pivots to the introspection of infinity. Created entirely in the studio, the nine-minute track plays out like a dying star—ominous, forlorn, yet hopeful of rebirth.

Blood Incantation tells, “Originally conceived as an acoustic interlude in the tradition of ‘Meticulous Soul Devourment’ and ‘(Mirror of the Soul)’, ‘Luminescent Bridge’ quickly became something entirely different upon entering Rocky Mountain Recorders in March 2023. Compelled by a tangible air of creativity, we forwent acoustic instruments entirely and ended up implementing several spur-of-the-moment ideas - such as drums, grand piano and even trombone - to create a vast, dynamic tapestry of textures both alien and familiar, yet remaining quintessentially Blood Incantation in feeling and atmosphere. Drenched in analog and digital synthesizers, multiple tape echoes and soaring electric guitar, this intended outro to a subsequently abandoned 7” EP became a towering landscape of otherworldly sonics, earning its place as the title track for our latest maxi-single release.”

“With this expansive energy in mind, we knew the eventual music video would similarly have to be something completely new for us, further evolving our imagery and aesthetic into new realms as we make our way towards our imminent third album. Thanks to the masterful VFX and cinematography of our friends Miles Skarin and Alex Pace who also worked on the music videos ‘Inner Paths (to Outer Space)’ and ‘Obliquity of the Ecliptic’, and the ‘Timewave Zero’ live Blu-Ray, respectively - we are able to present to you the official video for ‘Luminescent Bridge’.

Of the video, director and visual effects artist Miles Skarin says, “When the Stargate Research Society asked us to help visualise a recent extrasolar communication they had received, we knew this would be a project of epic proportion. The data packet they sent to us from Colorado contained footage of Blood Incantation's interstellar expedition to a distant star system. What we saw after decompressing the video stream blew us away, not only had they captured a beautiful cinematic exploration of the exoplanet's sand dunes, but we can see their journey across the expanse of space was successful. Alex Pace's cinematography from this location was stunning and provided us with everything we needed. Due to the solar radiation exposure, the data from the interstellar voyage was difficult to decipher, so we have used our artistic abilities in VFX and 3D animation to reconstruct the visual of crossing the Luminescent Bridge, first depicted by the artist Steve R Dodd."

Blood Incantation telegraphed their love of and respect for kosmische musik with their acclaimed instrumental album, Timewave Zero – shortly followed by the mind bending Luminescent Bridge 12-inch maxi single which was released as the next stepping stone into the group's final form. Side A features "Obliquity Of The Ecliptic" - voidward death metal—crushingly opaque, mysterious – met by its inquisitive, ethereal Side B – “Luminescent Bridge”.

Luminescent Bridge was recorded at Rocky Mountain Recorders Studio (Denver, Colorado) with Chris McNaughton. It was mixed and mastered by Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Cavalera Conspiracy, Power Trip). The release builds off the finer points of Blood Incantation’s Starspawn (2016) and Hidden History of the Human Race (2019), but the cosmogonic regality adds new dimensions to the cosmic death metallers' ever-widening framework.

