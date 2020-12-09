BLOODRED Release Official Video For "Hör Den Tod"

German blackened death metal one-man project, Bloodred, released the new album, The Raven's Shadow, on September 25th via Massacre Records. The official video for "Hör Den Tod" has been released and can be viewed below. The clip was filmed and directed by Alexander Krull / Mastersound Entertainment with a special appearance by Joris Nijenhuis (Leaves' Eyes, Atrocity).

Bloodred was founded in 2009 by mastermind Ron Merz, who is responsible for the songwriting and also acts as the vocalist, guitarist as well as bassist since the band's formation. He's supported by session/studio musician Joris Nijenhuis on drums.

The first EP, entitled The Lost Ones, was released in 2014, followed by the debut album Nemesis in 2016.

For the second Bloodred album, The Raven's Shadow, Ron Merz once again teamed up with renowned producer Alexander Krull, who made sure that the songs sound as heavy as possible. Photographic artist Stefan Heilemann once more captured the very essence of the music and lyrics and created a timeless and impressive artwork.

The album is available as CD Digipak as well as in digital formats. Preorder here.

Tracklisting:

“The Raven’s Shadow”

“Immense Hall Of Agony”

“Hör Den Tod”

“Blood On Thy Hands”

“Raise The Mound”

“We Who Ruled The North”

“Shadow Warrior”

“Under This Sun”

“The North Star Whispers (To The Blacksmith’s Son)”

(Photo - Stefan Heilemann)