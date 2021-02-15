BLU BONES Featuring Members Of HAREM SCAREM, HONEYMOON SUITE, GYPSY ROSE, And More Release "She's Got A Way With Love" Music Video
The newly reunited Blu Bones have released a video for "She's Got A Way With Love", which can be seen below.
The band consists of current and ex-members of Honeymoon Suite, Roger Hodgson, Harem Scarem, Kim Mitchell, Corey Hart, Gypsy Rose, Carl Dixon and more. Two time Grammy award winner Matty Green mixed the track. He's also worked with Weezer, Sir Paul McCartney, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, U2 and Coldplay to name a few.
Blu Bones are:
Gord Prior - vocals
Boris Novosel - guitar
Barry Donaghy - bass
Steve Thomas - drums
Ray Coburn - keyboards