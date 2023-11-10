BOB EZRIN Asks ROD STEWART If It's True That Blondes Have More Fun? - "I’ve Always Fancied Blondes, Since I Saw A Picture Of Marilyn Monroe In Her Swimming Costume And I Immediately Masturbated"

In a new feature for Classic Rock, Sir Rod Stewart tells Bryan Adams about his music, being on tour, trying to get paid when he was in the Jeff Beck Group, his model-railway passion, being “one of the lucky ones”, and more. An excerpt from the chat follows...

Bryan Adams: "How’s the voice holding out?"

Rod Stewart: "Fucking amazing, mate. Better than yours! [laughs loudly]. I look after it.'

BA: "Gallons of Mateus Rosé?"

RS: "No, I drink a little rum and coke before I go on now."

BA: "But when we [Adams, Stewart and Sting] did 'All For Love', you said white wine."

RS: "Some people think you shouldn’t drink when you sing, but I do. It doesn’t make any difference. But I do have a proper way of doing it. I don’t drink till I’m totally warmed up, which takes me about an hour. And then I have a little rum and coke and then I have a hot lemon/water."

BA: "You just carry on. Whatever you’re doing, don’t change it. Bob Ezrin asked me to ask you a question: Is it true blondes have more fun?"

RS: "I’ve always fancied blondes, since I saw a picture of Marilyn Monroe in her swimming costume when I was little kid, and I immediately masturbated. I’m kidding. I was only seven."

Read the full feature at Classic Rock.