Brave History April 7th, 2021 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, HEIDEVOLK, DEEP PURPLE!
April 7, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 34th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987
Happy 55th Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966
Happy 50th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971
Happy 32nd Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989
Happy 7th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 4th Birthday (April 7th, 2017)
AZARATH’s In Extremis
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar