Brave History April 7th, 2021 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, HEIDEVOLK, DEEP PURPLE!

April 7, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities whitesnake gotthard piston sepultura the color of violence black label society heidevolk

Brave History April 7th, 2021 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, HEIDEVOLK, DEEP PURPLE!

Happy 34th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987

Happy 55th Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966

Happy 50th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971

Happy 32nd Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989

Happy 7th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017

More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday (April 7th, 2017)
AZARATH’s In Extremis 
DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide
DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory 
JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown 
THE OBSESSED’s Sacred 
ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar 



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews