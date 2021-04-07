Brave History April 7th, 2021 - WHITESNAKE, GOTTHARD, PIST*ON, SEPULTURA, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, HEIDEVOLK, DEEP PURPLE!

Happy 34th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Whitesnake - April 7th, 1987



Happy 55th Birthday Marc Lynn (GOTTHARD) - April 7th, 1966



Happy 50th Birthday Burton Gans (PIST*ON) - April 7th, 1971



Happy 32nd Birthday SEPULTURA's Beneath The Remains - April 7th, 1989



Happy 7th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s Catacombs Of The Black Vatican – April 7th, 2014



Happy 6th Birthday HEIDEVOLK’s Velua – April 7th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday DEEP PUPRLE’s Infinite – April 7th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday (April 7th, 2017)

AZARATH’s In Extremis

DEAD BY APRIL’s Worlds Collide

DEEZ NUTS’ Binge & Purgatory

JESTERS OF DESTINY’s The Sorrows That Refuse To Drown

THE OBSESSED’s Sacred

ULVER’s The Assassination Of Julius Caesar