Brave History December 5th, 2020 - JACK RUSSELL, QUEEN, J.J. CALE, SLASH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, HAREM SCAREM, And More!

December 5, 2020, 6 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities jack russell queen j.j. cale slash yngwie malmsteen acccept harem scarem

Brave History December 5th, 2020 - JACK RUSSELL, QUEEN, J.J. CALE, SLASH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, HAREM SCAREM, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960

Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980

R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013

Happy 51st Birthday Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969

Happy 62nd Birthday Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958

Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983

Happy 8th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews