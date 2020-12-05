Brave History December 5th, 2020 - JACK RUSSELL, QUEEN, J.J. CALE, SLASH, YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ACCEPT, HAREM SCAREM, And More!
December 5, 2020, 6 hours ago
Happy 60th Birthday Jack Russell (JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE, GREAT WHITE) - December 5th, 1960
Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's Flash Gordon - December 5th, 1980
R.I.P. John Weldon J.J. CALE: December 5th, 1938 – July 26th, 2013
Happy 51st Birthday Todd "DAMMIT" Kerns (SLASH) - December 5th, 1969
Happy 62nd Birthday Mark Boals (YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, ROYAL HUNT, RING OF FIRE) - December 5th, 1958
Happy 37th Birthday ACCEPT’s Ball To The Walls – December 5th, 1983
Happy 8th Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Spellbound – December 5th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday HAREM SCAREM’s Thirteen – December 5th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday MARIONETTE’s Nerve – December 5th, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday
CRUACHAN’s Blood for the Blood God – December 5th, 2014
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Dawn of the 5th Era – December 5th, 2014