December 9, 2020, 6 minutes ago

Brave History December 9th, 2020 - DENNIS DUNAWAY, FIREHOUSE, Y&T, DISARMONIA MUNDI, LYNCH MOB, And More!

Happy 74th Birthday Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1946

Happy 55th Birthday Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964

Happy 44th Birthday Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976

Happy 11th Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game – December 9th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love (DVD) – December 9th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday (December 9th, 2016)
BABYMETAL’s Live At Wembley
DESTROY THE RUNNER’s Void (EP)
THOSE WHO FEAR’s State Of Mind
ZAO’s The Well-Intentioned Virus 

 



ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

