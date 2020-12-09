Brave History December 9th, 2020 - DENNIS DUNAWAY, FIREHOUSE, Y&T, DISARMONIA MUNDI, LYNCH MOB, And More!
December 9, 2020, 6 minutes ago
Happy 74th Birthday Dennis Dunaway (ALICE COOPER) - December 9th, 1946
Happy 55th Birthday Michael Foster (FIREHOUSE) - December 9th, 1964
Happy 44th Birthday Y&T’s Yesterday And Today - December 9th, 1976
Happy 11th Birthday DISARMONIA MUNDI’s The Isolation Game – December 9th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday LYNCH MOB’s Sun Red Sun – December 9th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
EISREGEN’s Rostrot – December 9th, 2011
LIVING SACRIFICE’s In Finite Love (DVD) – December 9th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday (December 9th, 2016)
BABYMETAL’s Live At Wembley
DESTROY THE RUNNER’s Void (EP)
THOSE WHO FEAR’s State Of Mind
ZAO’s The Well-Intentioned Virus