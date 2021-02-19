Brave History February 19th, 2021 - BRUCE DICKINSON, BLACK SABBATH, LOVERBOY, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL, THE DEAD DAISIES, OBITUARY, FEAR FACTORY, QUEENSRŸCHE, AC/DC, YES, WATAIN, HATE ETERNAL, PORTAL, WEDNESDAY 13, DELAIN, And More!
February 19, 2021, 36 minutes ago
Happy 25th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996
Happy 73rd Birthday guitarist Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948
Happy 75th Birthday Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946
Happy 71st Birthday Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950
Happy 67th Birthday bassist Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954
Happy 58th Birthday Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963
Happy 51st Birthday Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970
Happy 57th Birthday Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964
R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015
Happy 52nd Birthday Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969
Happy 47th Birthday Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974
R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980
Happy 50th Birthday YES’ The Yes Album - February 19th, 1971
Happy 14th Birthday WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008
Happy 13th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude (EP) – February 19th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007
Happy 13th Birthday (February 19th, 2008)
DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious
GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House
SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God
VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo
Happy 8th Birthday (February 19th, 2013)
COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault
BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End
SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun
Happy 5th Birthday (February 19th, 2016)
ADEPT’s Sleepless
AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep
CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer
FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures
HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line
KARYBDIS’ Samsara