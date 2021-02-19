Brave History February 19th, 2021 - BRUCE DICKINSON, BLACK SABBATH, LOVERBOY, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL, THE DEAD DAISIES, OBITUARY, FEAR FACTORY, QUEENSRŸCHE, AC/DC, YES, WATAIN, HATE ETERNAL, PORTAL, WEDNESDAY 13, DELAIN, And More!

February 19, 2021, 36 minutes ago

Happy 25th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996
 

Happy 73rd Birthday guitarist Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948
 

Happy 75th Birthday Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946
 

Happy 71st Birthday Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950
 

Happy 67th Birthday bassist Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954
 

Happy 58th Birthday Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963
 

Happy 51st Birthday Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970

Happy 57th Birthday Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964

R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015
 

Happy 52nd Birthday Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969
 

Happy 47th Birthday Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974
 

R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980
 

 

Happy 50th Birthday YES’ The Yes Album - February 19th, 1971

Happy 14th Birthday WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007 
 

Happy 13th Birthday ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008

Happy 13th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008
 

Happy 10th Birthday TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011
 

Happy 8th Birthday PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude (EP) – February 19th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007 
Happy 13th Birthday (February 19th, 2008)
DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious 
GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House 
SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God 
VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo 

Happy 8th Birthday (February 19th, 2013)
COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault 
BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End 
SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun

Happy 5th Birthday (February 19th, 2016)
ADEPT’s Sleepless 
AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep
CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer 
FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures 
HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line 
KARYBDIS’ Samsara 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

THE DESIGN ABSTRACT – “The Return”

