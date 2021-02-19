Brave History February 19th, 2021 - BRUCE DICKINSON, BLACK SABBATH, LOVERBOY, WISHBONE ASH, SCORPIONS, SODOM, HAMMERFALL, THE DEAD DAISIES, OBITUARY, FEAR FACTORY, QUEENSRŸCHE, AC/DC, YES, WATAIN, HATE ETERNAL, PORTAL, WEDNESDAY 13, DELAIN, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Skunkworks - February 19th, 1996



Happy 73rd Birthday guitarist Tony Iommi (BLACK SABBATH) - February 19th, 1948



Happy 75th Birthday Paul Dean (LOVERBOY) - February 19th, 1946



Happy 71st Birthday Andrew "Andy" Powell (WISHBONE ASH) - February 19th, 1950



Happy 67th Birthday bassist Francis Buchholz (SCORPIONS) - February 19th, 1954



Happy 58th Birthday Thomas Such "Tom Angelripper" (SODOM) - February 19th, 1963



Happy 51st Birthday Joacim Cans (HAMMERFALL) - February 19th, 1970



Happy 57th Birthday Doug Aldrich (THE DEAD DAISIES, WHITESNAKE, DIO, HURRICANE, HOUSE OF LORDS) - February 19th, 1964



R.I.P. Frank Watkins (OBITUARY): February 19th, 1968 – October 18th, 2015



Happy 52nd Birthday Burton Christopher "C" Bell (FEAR FACTORY) - February 19th, 1969



Happy 47th Birthday Todd La Torre (QUEENSRŸCHE) - February 19th, 1974



R.I.P Ronald Belford "Bon" Scott (AC/DC): July 9th, 1946 – February 19th 1980







Happy 50th Birthday YES’ The Yes Album - February 19th, 1971

Happy 14th Birthday WATAIN’s Sworn To The Dark - February 19th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ASCENSION OF THE WATCHERS’ Numinosum - February 19th, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday HATE ETERNAL’s Fury & Flames - February 19th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday TYGER OF PAN TANG’s The Spellbound Sessions (EP) – February 19th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday PORTAL’s Vexovoid – February 19th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday WEDNESDAY 13’s The Dixie Dead – February 19th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday DELAIN’s Lunar Prelude (EP) – February 19th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday LAST IN LINE’s Heavy Crown – February 19th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday MENDEED’s The Dead Live By Love – February 19th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday (February 19th, 2008)

DEAD TO FALL’s Are You Serious

GENGHIS TRON’s Board Up The House

SCULPTURED’s Embodiment: Collapsing Under The Weight Of God

VIRGIN BLACK’s Requiem – Fortissimo

Happy 8th Birthday (February 19th, 2013)

COMPLETE FAILURE’s The Art Gospel Of Aggravated Assault

BLACK BONED ANGEL’s The End

SHAI HULUD’s Reach Beyond The Sun

Happy 5th Birthday (February 19th, 2016)

ADEPT’s Sleepless

AFTER THE BURIAL’s Dig Deep

CIRITH GORGOR’s Visions Of Exalted Lucifer

FLESHGORE’s Denial Of The Scriptures

HYNO5E’s Shores Of The Abstract Line

KARYBDIS’ Samsara