Brave History February 26th, 2021 - MOTÖRHEAD, JOURNEY, SACRAMENTUM, JUDAS PRIEST, GREAT WHITE, RAGE, CANNIBAL CORPSE, CIRITH GORGOR, MANOWAR, DEATH ANGEL, KROKUS, ANTHRAX, ANVIL, ENTOMBED A.D., And VOIVOD!

February 26, 2021, 27 minutes ago

Happy 30th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s 1916 - February 26th, 1991

Happy 71st Birthday Jonathan Cain (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950

Happy 51st Birthday Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969

Happy 40th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981

Happy 30th Birthday GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991

Happy 20th Birthday RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001

Happy 19th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002

Happy 14th Birthday CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007

Happy 14th Birthday MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007

Happy 13th Birthday DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008
 

Happy 13th Birthday MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday VOIVOD’s Post Society (EP) – February 26th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday (February 26th, 2013)
BYZANTINE’s Byzantine 
RUINS’ Place Of No Pity 
VREID’s Welcome To Farewell 
WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite 

Happy 5th Birthday (February 26th, 2016)
BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra 
DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire 
HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens 
REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss 
SINBREED’s Master Creator 
THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing 
WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise 



