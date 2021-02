Brave History February 5th, 2021 - PRIMAL FEAR, SPINAL TAP, TESLA, GUNS N' ROSES, SLAUGHTER, CREAM, IMMOLATION, WARBRINGER, HATE, THE CULT, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, OBSCURA, And More!

Happy 56th Birthday Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, TYRAN' PACE) - February 5th, 1965



Happy 73rd Birthday Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948



Happy 59th Birthday Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962



Happy 57th Birthday Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964



R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998



Happy 52nd Birthday CREAM’s Goodbye - February 5th, 1969



Happy 16th Birthday IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005



Happy 15th Birthday WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006



Happy 13th Birthday WARBRINGER’s War Without End – February 5th, 2008



Happy 8th Birthday HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (February 5th, 2008)

BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting

SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak

Happy 8th Birthday (February 5th, 2013)

DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity

2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher

Happy 5th Birthday (February 5th, 2016)

DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah

TEXTURES’ Phenotype