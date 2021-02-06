Brave History February 6th, 2021 - GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, ANGEL, THERAPY?, And More!
February 6, 2021, 39 minutes ago
Happy 59th Birthday Axl Rose (William Bruce Bailey; GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 6th, 1962
R.I.P. Robert William GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW): April 4th, 1952 – February 6th, 2011
Happy 71st Birthday Punky Meadows (Edwin Lionel Meadows; ANGEL) - February 6th, 1950
Happy 9th Birthday THERAPY?’s A Brief Crack Of Light – February 6th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 14th Birthday (February 6th, 2007)
CAR BOMB’s Centralia
THE END’s Elementary
IMPIOUS’ Holy Murder Masquerade
Happy 9th Birthday CHIMP SPANNER’s All Roads Lead Here (EP) – February 6th, 2012