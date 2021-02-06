Brave History February 6th, 2021 - GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, ANGEL, THERAPY?, And More!

February 6, 2021, 39 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities guns n' roses gary moore angel therapy?

Happy 59th Birthday Axl Rose (William Bruce Bailey; GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 6th, 1962

R.I.P. Robert William GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW): April 4th, 1952 – February 6th, 2011
 

Happy 71st Birthday Punky Meadows (Edwin Lionel Meadows; ANGEL) - February 6th, 1950
 

Happy 9th Birthday THERAPY?’s A Brief Crack Of Light – February 6th, 2012
 

More releases on this day: 
Happy 14th Birthday (February 6th, 2007)
CAR BOMB’s Centralia 
THE END’s Elementary 
IMPIOUS’ Holy Murder Masquerade  

Happy 9th Birthday CHIMP SPANNER’s All Roads Lead Here (EP) – February 6th, 2012



