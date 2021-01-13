Brave History January 13th, 2021 - KREATOR, JAMES LOMENZO, YES, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, SLAUGHTER, SUICIDAL ANGELS, THE CROWN, And More!
Happy 12th Birthday KREATOR’s Hordes Of Chaos – January 13th, 2009
Happy 62nd Birthday James Lomenzo (MEGADETH, WHITE LION) - January 13th, 1959
Happy 67th Birthday Trevor Charles Rabin (YES) - January 13th, 1954
Happy 40th Birthday Jason "Jay" James (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 13th, 1981
R.I.P Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER) - January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998
Happy 7th Birthday SUICIDAL ANGELS’ Divide And Conquer – January 13th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday THE CROWN’s Death Is Not Dead – January 13th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Healed By Metal – January 13th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday PAIN OF SALVATION’s In The Passing Light Of Day – January 13th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday SEPULTURA’s Machine Messiah – January 13th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday THIS ENDING’s Systematic Worship (EP) – January 13th, 2014
Happy 6th Birthday SYLOSIS’ Dormant Heart – January 13th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday (January 13th, 2017)
BLACK ANVIL’s As Was
CODE ORANGE’s Forever
GOTTHARD’s Silver
WOLFCHANT’s Bloodwinter