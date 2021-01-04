Brave History January 4th, 2021 - JUDAS PRIEST, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS, SYD BARRETT, THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, VIRGIN STEELE, PRETTY MAIDS, And More!

January 4, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities the doors thin lizzy type o negative virgin steele pretty maids judas priest l.a. guns

Happy 37th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984

Happy 33rd Birthday L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988

Happy 54th Birthday THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967


Happy 52nd Birthday SYD BARRETT’s The Madcap Laughs - January 3rd, 1970

R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986

R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010

Happy 60th Birthday David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1961

Happy 57th Birthday Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010

Happy 3rd Birthday ABIGOR’s Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition) – January 4th, 2018

Happy 2nd Birthday (January 4th, 2019)
CALLEJON’s Hartgeld im Club
FESTERDAY’s Iihtallaln
JOHN GARCIA AND THE BAND OF GOLD’s John Garcia And The Band Of Gold
LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Slaves Of The Shadow Realm
MARK DEUTROM’s The Blue Bird
ROSETTA’s Sower Of Wind (EP)



ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

