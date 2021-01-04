Brave History January 4th, 2021 - JUDAS PRIEST, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS, SYD BARRETT, THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, VIRGIN STEELE, PRETTY MAIDS, And More!
January 4, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 37th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984
Happy 33rd Birthday L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988
Happy 54th Birthday THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967
Happy 52nd Birthday SYD BARRETT’s The Madcap Laughs - January 3rd, 1970
R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986
R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010
Happy 60th Birthday David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1961
Happy 57th Birthday Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010
Happy 3rd Birthday ABIGOR’s Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition) – January 4th, 2018
Happy 2nd Birthday (January 4th, 2019)
CALLEJON’s Hartgeld im Club
FESTERDAY’s Iihtallaln
JOHN GARCIA AND THE BAND OF GOLD’s John Garcia And The Band Of Gold
LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Slaves Of The Shadow Realm
MARK DEUTROM’s The Blue Bird
ROSETTA’s Sower Of Wind (EP)