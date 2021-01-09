Brave History January 9th, 2021 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!

January 9, 2021, 30 minutes ago

Brave History January 9th, 2021 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!

Happy 77th Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944

Happy 64th Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957

Happy 71st Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950


Happy 56th Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965

Happy 51st Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970

Happy 37th Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984

Happy 32nd Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989

Happy 15th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006

Happy 12th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009 

Happy 12th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -
Happy 8th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -

Happy 6th Birthday (January 9th, 2015)
BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior 
CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst 

Happy 2nd Birthday KRALLICE’s Wolf (EP) – January 9th, 2019



ENSLAVED - "Homebound" (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

