Brave History January 9th, 2021 - JIMMY PAGE, L.A. GUNS, NEW YORK DOLLS, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, VAN HALEN, RUSH, DRAGONFORCE, SAXON, GRAVE DIGGER, IRON FIRE, And More!

Happy 77th Birthday JIMMY PAGE (LED ZEPPELIN) - January 9th, 1944



Happy 64th Birthday Phil Lewis (L.A. GUNS, GIRL) − January 9th, 1957



Happy 71st Birthday David Roger Johansen (NEW YORK DOLLS) - January 9th, 1950





Happy 56th Birthday Leonard F. (Rocky) George (SUICIDAL TENDENCIES) - January 9th, 1965



Happy 51st Birthday Alessandro "Alex" Staropoli (RHAPSODY OF FIRE) − January 9th, 1970



Happy 37th Birthday VAN HALEN"s 1984 - January 9th, 1984



Happy 32nd Birthday RUSH's A Show Of Hands - January 9th, 1989



Happy 15th Birthday DRAGONFORCE’s Inhuman Rampage - January 9th, 2006



Happy 12th Birthday SAXON’s Into The Labyrinth - January 9th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday GRAVE DIGGER’s Ballads Of A Hangman - January 9th, 2009



Happy 12th Birthday IRON FIRE’s To The Grave - January 9th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday BOURBON CROW’s Long Way To The Bottom - January 9th, 2009 -

Happy 8th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Wolfsbane Save The World - January 9th, 2012 -

Happy 6th Birthday (January 9th, 2015)

BATTLE BEAST’s Unholy Savior

CALLEJON’s Wir sind Angst

Happy 2nd Birthday KRALLICE’s Wolf (EP) – January 9th, 2019