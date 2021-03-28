Brave History March 28th, 2021 - SKID ROW, LED ZEPPELIN, JETHRO TULL, SPACE ODYSSEY, HELIX, PHOBIA, FINNTROLL, THRESHOLD, ILLDISPOSED, ATREYU, VICIOUS RUMORS, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday SKID ROW’s Subhuman Race - March 28th, 1995



Happy 48th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Houses Of The Holy - March 28th, 1973



Happy 73rd Birthday John Spencer Evans (JETHRO TULL) - March 28th, 1948



Happy 49th Birthday Richard Andersson (SPACE ODYSSEY, TIME REQUIEM, MAJESTIC) - March 28th, 1972



Happy 40th Birthday HELIX’ White Lace & Black Leather - March 28th, 1981



Happy 15th Birthday ATREYU’s A Death-Grip On Yesterday - March 28th, 2006



Happy 15th Birthday PHOBIA’s Cruel - March 28th, 2006



Happy 14th Birthday FINTROLL’s Ur Jordens Djup - March 28th, 2007



Happy 14th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Dead Reckoning - March 28th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday ILLDISPOSED’s The Prestige - March 28th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday VICIOUS RUMORS’ Razorback Killers – March 28th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday ANETTE OLZON’s Shine – March 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday BLACKFIELD’s Welcome To My DNA – March 28th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday DOL AMMAD’s Cosmic Gods: Episode 1 – Hyperspeed – March 28th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday TROLLFEST’s Kaptein Kaos – March 28th, 2014