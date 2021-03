Brave History March 9th, 2020 - ALICE COOPER, BOSTON, ROBIN TROWER, TYPE O NEGATIVE, WITHIN TEMPTATION, THE HAUNTED, EPICA, JUDAS PRIEST, And More!

Happy 50th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Love It To Death - March 9th, 1971



R.I.P. Bradley Edward Delp (BOSTON, RTZ): June 12th, 1951 – March 9th, 2007



Happy 76th Birthday ROBIN TROWER (PROCOL HARUM) - March 9th, 1945



Happy 53rd Birthday Johnny Kelly (TYPE O NEGATIVE, KILL DEVIL HILL, A PAL HORSE NAMED DEATH) - March 9th, 1968



Happy 29th Birthday GOTTHARD’s Gotthard - March 9th, 1992



Happy 22nd Birthday SCORPIONS’ Eye II Eye - March 9th, 1999



Happy 22nd Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Everything Louder Than Everyone Else - March 9th, 1999



Happy 14th Birthday WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Heart Of Everything - March 9th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday THE HAUNTED’s Warning Shots - March 9th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 9th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday EPICA’s Requiem For The Indifferent – March 9th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Firepower – March 9th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday MINISTRY’s AmeriKKKant – March 9th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday MYLES KENNEDY’s Year Of The Tiger – March 9th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BUCKETHEAD’s From The Coop – March 9th, 2008

Happy 6th Birthday MORTIFICATION’s Realm Of The Skelataur – March 9th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday (March 9th, 2018)

BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Automata I

DARKNESS DIVIDED’s The End Of It All (EP)

DRUDKH’s Їм часто сниться капіж

NECRODEATH’s The Age Of Dead Christ

NIGHTWISH’s Decades

PESTILENCE’s Hadeon

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Get Your Fight On! (EP)

THREE DAYS GRACE’s Outsider

TURBOWOLF’s The Free Life