BraveWords Records Welcomes Hellion Records To The Family

BraveWords Records would like to welcome Hellion Records to the BraveWords Records family. Hellion will be releasing certain titles in Brazil and Argentina, starting with the Paul Di’Anno’s Warhorse album. BraveWords Records loves our partners!

"Hellion Records is very proud to work with BraveWords Records and have the opportunity to work together with their first release of Paul Di’Anno’s Warhorse, the new band of Paul Di’Anno, one of the great icons of heavy metal!" - Hellion Records

The new self-titled album from Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is now available worldwide on BraveWords Records. Stream/order the album here.

Paul Di'Anno speaking about his new album, "Paul Di'Anno's Warhorse is my first studio project after many years of being away from the studio and not performing. I remember when we announced that we were recording an album in Croatia with completely unknown musicians, many were shocked and no one knew in which direction we would go. Warhorse exudes pure energy and reflects everything I went through while recording the album."

Tracklisting:

“Warhorse”

“Get Get Ready”

“Go”

“Stop The War”

“The Doubt Within”

“Here Comes The Night”

“Tequila”

“Forever Bound”

“Precious”

“Going Home”

“Here Comes The Night” video:

"Precious":

Warhorse:

Paul Di´Anno – Vocals

Hrvoje Madiraca – Guitars

Ante Pupačić Pupi – Guitars

Guest Musicians:

Becky Baldwin (Bass Guitar on songs: 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 9)

Petar Šantić (Drums on songs: 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 10), (Bass guitar on song 10)

Joe Lazarus (Drums on song 1)

Andro Banovac (Backing Vocals on songs: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10)

Danijel Stojan (Drums on song 5)

Nikolina Belan (Backing Vocals on song 9)