BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #1: TED NUGENT Says The State Of Michigan Is Suing Him

As 2023 draws to a close, we are looking back at our top 100 most viewed stories of the year. The list features a diverse range of topics and acts from spicy quotes by outspoken musicians, album / tour announcements, concert setlists / videos, and unfortunate deaths.

Below is story #1 with Ted Nugent claiming the state of Michigan was suing him.

1) TED NUGENT Says He's Being Sued By The State Of Michigan - "You're Suing Me For Something That Doesn't Exist" (full story)

In May, The Motor City Madman claimed his home state was going mad by suing him!

Says Nugent: "They are suing me. The State of Michigan under Gretchen Whitmer - this horrible, communist, Joe Biden gangster, five-family-crime member - and her attorney - I don’t even know her name. These people are just violating their oath to the Constitution every day, and let me set this up by letting you know that the Department of Natural Resources, who I pay their salary, the hunters, the fishermen, the trappers, and outdoor enthusiasts in Michigan pay the salary to the Department of Natural Resources. And these clowns, these idiots actually are suing me for having feral Russian boar.

“Well, I don’t want to help you people out; you probably went to college. So, let the guitar player help you out. Feral is domestic livestock that has escaped. My pigs are in Sunrise Acres. They haven’t escaped. [It] means they can’t be feral. You’re suing me for something that doesn’t exist. And then they called them Russian boars. You know there’s no such species as a Russian boar. I actually saw Discovery Channel talking about the invasion of the Russian boar. They had footage of Sus! Boar isn’t a species. It’s a gender. the only Russian boars that exist are male pigs that live in Russia, but they’re suing me for having Russian boar, none of which I have.”

