BraveWords Top Stories Of 2023 - #19-#10 Feat. SAMMY HAGAR / DAVID LEE ROTH, RATT, HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES

Sammy Hagar announced in November The Best Of All Worlds 2024 tour, on which he'll be joined by rock heavyweights and longtime bandmates Michael Anthony (bass, backing vocals), Jason Bonham (drums) and Joe Satriani (guitar).

When announcing the tour, Hagar said, "We're gonna invite every musician in every town. First of all, whenever you play, if there's a guitar player in town, no matter what city it is, they come out to see Joe, just like they used to for Eddie. So if we've got other guitar players, we'll get them involved, other singers, get them involved. If Alex Van Halen wants to jump up, if David Lee Roth wants to come out and join us, come on, motherfucker. You are welcome. This is about Van Halen."

Van Halen News Desk then issued an exclusive statement from Roth, to Hagar: "I'm ready to go. Let's do this."

Sammy has since clarified his invitation to Roth. Responding to a fan's comment on Hagar's Instagram post, who seems to be suggesting that Roth might be expecting to join the entire tour, Hagar wrote: "He's not invited on the tour NOOOO F;()$(.g way. it was to sing a song with us somewhere like a lot of singers guitarist ect are going to do on this tour. i know better than to have him on tour again. been there done that."🤟🥂🤟

Former White Lion drummer, Troy Patrick Farrell, caught up with Ratt drummer Bobby Blotzer on his podcast in May, This That & The Other Radio Show With Troy Patrick Farrell, and they talked about the new vinyl box set The Atlantic Years, if we will see a Ratt reunion, turning down a 1.25 million dollar offer and responds to producer Beau Hill’s claim that he’s the least fave Ratt to work with and much more

“Ratt’s always crushed Mötley musically,” says Blotzer. “They got more press, movie stars, explicit sex, murders and shit, always in the magazines. I don’t think they want to go toe to toe with us.”

In June, Guitar World has published an interview with Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton originally released on the 1995 issue of Bass Player magazine, which followed the band’s third consecutive multi-platinum album, Get A Grip.

During the interview – Hamilton was asked about his alcohol and drug use in the early days of the band.

Hamilton responded: "I did it all, but pot was really my thing. There was a time when I came up with some really good musical ideas on pot – I probably smoked a bowl just before I wrote Sweet Emotion – but I needed to quit doing it, because I basically couldn't finish a sentence. There's a period you need to go through where you re-establish your faith in your own creativity – where you realize you don't have to be buzzed to create. The buzz frees you up, but you have to understand that the creativity is already there – you just have to have faith in it."

