Brazil’s VENIET Releases Debut Single “The Metal Guardian”

Veniet, the newest force in the Brazilian heavy metal scene, proudly presents the release of their debut single, "The Metal Guardian". With a powerful fusion of melodic death metal, metalcore, and power metal, the song was produced by Lean Van Ranna (Brazil) in collaboration with French musician and producer Jean Michel Volz (Season of Dreams), with whom Lean has launched several projects, including Masterful, Dead Inside, A Taste of Freedom, and Midnight Driver, within the Thrash Metal and Power Metal genres.

This impactful single is a tribute to all Brazilian music press professionals who have an unwavering commitment to defending the authenticity of music, working tirelessly in a fair, consistent manner, free from ideological biases, always championing authentic sound, whether from emerging or established bands.

Watch the music video/collab/lyric video for "The Metal Guardian", produced by Ricardo Janke, which features Lean Van Ranna (vocals) and Bruno Shitaki (guitars), along with special guests Isaque Mandruvelho (bass, Krig) and Niko Teixeira (drums, Tormentor Bestial):

Lean Van Ranna, vocalist and co-producer of Veniet, stated: "I wrote this song to honor and express my immense gratitude to my press officer, Johnny Z, from JZ Press, and also the creator of the website Metal Na Lata, as he has embraced my work like no one else in the country. Just as he has supported countless bands in the Brazilian metal scene with passion and commitment, without cliques or questionable favoritism."

"The Metal Guardian" marks a turning point in Lean Van Ranna's career as he ventures into new territory by exploring melodic death metal with visceral growls, moving away from the high-pitched clean vocals prominent in power metal and hard rock, genres for which he is known. This release also stands as a manifesto against the rigged system in the scene, advocating for true unity and equality among all.

Recommended for fans of In Flames, Arch Enemy, and Children Of Bodom, the band now has a definitive lineup consisting of Lean Van Ranna (vocals), Bruno Shitaki (guitars), Thiago Vieira (bass), and Caio Gaona (drums). With this team, the American label Broken Curfew Records signed a contract for the release of their first full-length album, titled "Watershed", which will be produced by the Franco-Brazilian duo Lean Van Ranna and Jean Michel Volz, with a release scheduled for the first half of November.

The first single from the debut album, "Signs Of The Messiah", is set to be released on Friday, August 16, across all digital and streaming platforms.

(Photo: Broken Curfew Records)