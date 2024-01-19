BRITISH LION Singer RICHARD TAYLOR Checks In From UK Winter Tour - "There's Been A Hardcore Fanbase That Have Been Following Us To Every Show"; Video
January 19, 2024, 44 minutes ago
British Lion, featuring Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris, are currently on their UK winter tour, and singer Richard Taylor offers an update on the trek in the new video below:
Tony Moore's Awake (one man show) is British Lion's very special guest on the tour. A few tickets are available for the remaining dates, and can be found here.
Tour dates:
January
20 - Isle Of Wight, UK - Strings Bar & Venue
21 - Gravesend, UK - Leo’s Red Lion
22 - Southend, UK - Chinnerys
23 - Hastings, UK - Black Box
Mar
2-7 - Monsters of Rock Cruise 2024