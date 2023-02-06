BROKEN HOPE Guitarist JEREMY WAGNER, Along With Hollywood FX Legend NICK MARRA And ANTHRAX Drummer CHARLIE BENANTE Unveil Epic Jaws "Quint" Sculpture And Host "Most Metal Jaws Summit"

Broken Hope guitarist and award winning author, Jeremy Wagner has always been a horror-kid. His passion for horror novels and horror movies is well-known - as is his passion for horror movie memorabilia. Earning himself a reputation as a serious collector, Wagner has curated an impressive collection spanning decades of horror cinema including one of a kind posters, screen-used artifacts and more from legendary films. His top two favourite horror movies are John Carpenter’s “The Thing” and Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws.” Wagner has both a dedicated “Thing museum” and a “Jaws museum” in his Chicago home. However, it’s in the realm of his Jaws museum where Wagner has kicked his love for the classic film up to an epic level. The world’s largest and greatest Jaws fan pages, The Daily Jaws has connected with Wagner to unveil his latest collectible - a life size sculpture of Quint in the infamous “Town Hall meeting” scene of Jaws created by legendary Hollywood sculptor, FX and makeup artist Nick Marra.

To celebrate the unveiling of this one of a kind work of art, Jeremy Wagner is joined by Nick Marra, Charlie Benante of Anthrax, and The Daily Jaws for a special summit event to discuss the importance of Jaws in the world of horror, film and heavy metal. On why the participation of Nick Marra, Charlie Benante, and The Daily Jaws were essential to the Quint unveiling, Wagner explains, “Nick Marra had to be here since he made this Quint for me. I needed Nick to celebrate this epic sculpture. Nick is an amazing artist—in fact, ‘amazing’ isn’t even a sufficient enough description to sum up Nick’s talent. He went above and beyond for me and I can’t thank him enough. Charlie is one of my dearest friends and one of the biggest Jaws fans I know. We bonded over Jaws. In fact, Char has one of the yellow barrels from Jaws and I foster it in my Jaws museum. So, when I planned to do this Quint unveiling with Nick Marra, I absolutely HAD to have Charlie be a part of this amazing event. I also felt this event would not be complete without The Daily Jaws joining in. Ross Williams—founder of The Daily Jaws—created the world’s biggest and greatest Jaws fan pages. Over the last several years, TDJ has amassed a titanic following and it’s all about the love of Jaws and celebrating one of the greatest movies EVER MADE! So, I wanted to give TDJ the exclusive on this—for all of the Jaws fans, for all of the followers of TDJ...Ross said, ‘yes,’ and here we are. How freaking awesome is this???!!!”

Streaming right now via The Daily Jaws, watch the exclusive video to see this incredible work of art and learn the entire story of how Jeremy Wagner had this Quint made by Nick Marra, why Jeremy, Nick and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante all worship Jaws, and much more!

Watch the exclusive Jaws unveiling and Jaws Summit here.

(Photo - Justin Mohlman)