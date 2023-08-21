BROTHER CANE Celebrate 30th Anniversary Of Debut Album With Reissue, New Batch Of Tour Dates

Brother Cane is an American rock band originally from Birmingham, Alabama. Formed by singer/guitarist Damon Johnson and bassist Glenn Maxey in 1991, the group released three studio albums and several charting singles including three #1’s and five Top 10 hits. Brother Cane released the band's debut self-titled album in 1993 on Virgin Records. The album peaked at #14 on the Billboard Heatseekers chart and would produce several hit singles including "Got No Shame" (#2 Mainstream Rock), "That Don't Satisfy Me" (#6 Mainstream Rock), and "Hard Act To Follow" (#12 Mainstream Rock). The album evoked the classic rock sound of early Black Crowes and Guns N' Roses. The album was produced by the legendary songwriter and record producer Martin "Marti" Frederiksen. The album garnered the band U.S. tours with Aerosmith, Robert Plant, and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of this stunning rock record, Girder Music is reissuing the album on CD (including two bonus tracks), Cassette, and for the first time ever, on Vinyl. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location. It will be released on October 20, 2023.

"We are so honored to be able to work with Damon Johnson and Brother Cane on the the 30th Anniversary fully remastered release of their debut 1993 award winning album," begins a statement from Girder Music. "Available on Color Vinyl, Black Vinyl, CD and Cassette. This is the first time this album is available on vinyl. You get two color options - standard virgin black or a (webstore exclusive) Orange/Purple Vinyl. The remastered 30th CD comes with a collector sleeve and LTD collector card. We even have a sonic orange cassette. You can also grab 1 of only 100 bundles that contain the Vinyl, CD, Cassette and an autographed 11x17 band poster and band sticker. Poster will be autographed by founding member Damon Johnson. The Orange/Purple Vinyl is limited to 750 copies. Cassettes are limited to 200 and the CD is limited to 1000."

Tracklisting:

"Got No Shame"

"Hard Act To Follow"

"How Long"

"Don’t Turn Your Back On Me"

"Woman"

"Pressure"

"The Last Time"

"The Road"

"That Don’t Satisfy Me"

"Stone’s Throw Away"

"Make Your Play"

"Rattle My Bones" (Bonus Track)

"Cold Heart" (Bonus Track)

In live news, Brother Cane's 30th Anniversary Tour will run from mid-October to early December. Confirmed dates are as listed:

October

14 - Bald Knob, AR

26 - Woodstock, GA

27 - Huntsville, AL

November

1 - Richmond, VA

2 - Annapolis, MD

3 - Leesburg, VA

4 - Lititz, PA

5 - New York, NY

7 - Lakewood, OH

8 - Covington, KY

9 - Edwardsville, IL

10 - Columbus, OH

11 - Warrendale, PA

12 - Dunellen, NJ

16 - Bloomington, IL

17 - Westland, MI

18 - St Charles, IL

29 - Knoxville, TN

30 - Chattanooga, TN

December

1 - Nashville, TN

2 - Memphis, TN