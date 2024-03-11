BRUCE DICKINSON On Chart Success Of The Mandrake Project - "I’m Delighted That So Many People Love The Record"

Iron Maiden frontman, Bruce Dickinson, says he’s "delighted" that his new solo album, The Mandrake Project, has scored significant chart success across the globe, reports Planet Rock.

The Mandrake Project debuted at #1 in Germany and Sweden, and at #2 in Finland and Switzerland. The album entered the UK album chart at #3, and dented the Top 10 in Brazil, Mexico, Italy, Belgium, Netherlands and France, with more chart positions to be announced this week.

“I’m delighted that so many people love the record,” says Bruce. “It’s been incredible to hear directly from so many fans in the countries I’ve visited over the last week or so, and the chart positions are just icing on the cake to be honest. I can now focus on bringing The Mandrake Project and songs from my previous albums to life on the tour next month. See you on the road!”

The Mandrake Project is available worldwide on multiple formats. Across ten inventive, expansive and absorbing tracks, Dickinson and his long-term co-writer and producer Roy Z, have created one of 2024’s defining rock albums. Sonically heavy and rich in musical textures, The Mandrake Project sees Bruce bring to life a musical vision long-in-the-making, and features some of the finest vocal performances of his career.

Recorded largely at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling up as both guitarist and bassist, the lineup for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

Order The Mandrake Project here.

The Mandrake Project tracklisting:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok"

"Many Doors To Hell"

"Rain On The Graves"

"Resurrection Men"

"Fingers In The Wounds"

"Eternity Has Failed"

"Mistress Of Mercy"

"Face In The Mirror"

"Shadow Of The Gods"

"Sonata (Immortal Beloved)"

"Rain On The Graves" video:

"Afterglow Of Ragnarok" video:

(Photo - John McMurtrie)