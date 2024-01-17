BRUCE KULICK Joins NUTTY For Jazz Rendition Of KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City"; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"This great jazz version of the KISS classic hit 'Detroit Rock City' gives me a chance to play some fun riffs. It's wild playing over this groove, but Nutty is a great band! We filmed this at Vitellos in Studio City, and they even performed at my wedding in Jan 2014. Check out Nutty when you can on all streaming services."