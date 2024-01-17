BRUCE KULICK Joins NUTTY For Jazz Rendition Of KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City"; Video

January 17, 2024, an hour ago

news hard rock riff notes bruce kulick nutty kiss

BRUCE KULICK Joins NUTTY For Jazz Rendition Of KISS Classic "Detroit Rock City"; Video

Former KISS guitarist, Bruce Kulick, has shared the video below, along with the following message:

"This great jazz version of the KISS classic hit 'Detroit Rock City' gives me a chance to play some fun riffs. It's wild playing over this groove, but Nutty is a great band! We filmed this at Vitellos in Studio City, and they even performed at my wedding in Jan 2014. Check out Nutty when you can on all streaming services."



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources