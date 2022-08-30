BRUNDARKH Issue New Single “The Dark Tree” From Upcoming Middle-earth Inspired Album

Symphonic melodeath act Brundarkh is teasing their new album with “The Dark Tree”.

“The Dark Tree” is the first single from the Middle-earth inspired album, Those Born Of Fire And Shadow, which is set to release later this year. It is based on the unfinished sequel to The Lord Of The Rings called The New Shadow, set approximately 100 years after the fall of the Dark Tower during the reign of King Aragorn's son, Eldario.

-- "A new shadow is growing in the hearts of Men and a secret cult worshiping the old enemies of the world is taking root once again. A cult which is only referred to as The Dark Tree."

Brundarkh is a symphonic melodic death metal act inspired by dark fantasy stories and founded in late 2020 by South African composer, Heino Brand who is also joined by Caleb Bingham of Athanasia.