Bulgarian melodic death metal band, Eufobia, have released a music video for "Wolf Among The Sheep", from the band's latest album, Madness.

The video was created by Nikolai Tsvetkov of Ronin Cinema House. The main roles are played by the members of "Brothers in Arms" airsoft team and Maria Georgieva, who is known from the band's previous video for the song "Madness". Watch both clips below.