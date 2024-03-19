BULLETBOYS' MARQ TORIEN Says He's Working On A New Project With METALLICA’s ROBERT TRUJILLO - "I Was Very Emotional When He Called Me Because I Don’t Get Those Calls Very Often"

In a new interview with Marko Syrjala for Metal-Rules.com, BulletBoys frontman Marq Torien reveals that he's working on a new project with Metallica bassist, Robert Trujillo. An excerpt from the chat follows...

Metal-Rules: One interesting aspect of your career as a musician is that, after forming BulletBoys, you have had several kinds of solo projects, but you have not joined any other bands full-time, at least, not to my knowledge. Is that correct?

Marq Torien: "I wrote a lot of different music for different people and for different artists. And I’m kind of like Steven Tyler. I’ve never left BulletBoys. Steven Tyler never left Aerosmith. It’s always been about Aerosmith for him, so I know sometimes it’s like, but I do have a lot of music that I like. I’m probably going to be doing a solo album or an EP here very soon. I think it will probably be at the end of the year and one of the… I guess I can let the cat outta the bag. I’m working on a project right now. I’m very all humility to what I do. I’m very humbled by it. A huge, huge legend, his name is Robert Trujillo, and I, I know you know who he is from Metallica. He asked me to do a new project with him. So, we’re working on that right now. And we cut a track, and we got away probably the next couple weeks. I’m going to go start finishing it up and stuff.

"But for him, Robert, to call me and want me to sing in his project was quite an honour. Robert is like my number one favorite bass player ever. You know, he’s an amazing man, just such a sweetheart. I love him so dearly. But I was very emotional when he called me because I don’t get those calls very often. I get people talking about my musical skills and that I’m at this really high level, but I never get people like to call me and, you know, and it was hard for him to find my number. He couldn’t find anybody to get my number. He goes, 'Dude, you’re not a name my man. I couldn’t find anybody. Does everybody know him? Can I get Marq’s number? I need him to see, come on, let’s go.' So, it’s been fun with him, and we didn’t really know each other too well, but through certain… His best friend and Ira helped, you know, get my phone number to people. And I just love chatting with him because he’s one of the most down-to-earth, loving souls that I’ve ever been around. He just has a big heart, and he’s all about music. And I think that’s why we click; I’m the same way."

Metal-Rules: Do you have a name for that project?

Marq Torien: "No, not yet. I’m really excited about that. And his writing partner, Armand, who’s actually, who has worked on with him and, and they’ve had the stuff, for now, a couple of years, but they had a couple of singers he told me, but the guy’s just kind of fell out and didn’t really want to do it. And I was like, 'Well, how is that possible with what I’m listening to?' He goes, 'I know, see, because you know what’s up.' I said, 'Yeah, dude, give, gimme that mic. Let’s go.' I mean, the first time he played me the song, we’re listening to the studio, and I go, 'You mind if I start singing some, you know, some stuff?' He goes, 'Oh, please,' so I start singing this, you know, melodies and stuff. He’s going, 'Oh shit.' You know, he is just going, 'Yeah. Yeah.' So, it’s just one of those things. It’s a side project for him. A labor of love. And I’m just really excited about it. I’m really, really looking for it’s very, very funky. It’s very funk orientated. A little bit of punk rock. A little bit of R&B but very funky. And now RT’s playing in Infectious Grooves again. So, I’m going to go see him when I get back on the 27th, and I can’t wait to see him play. I just love it. And his son, I might give a shout-out to his son’s band, OTTTO. They’re one of my five favorite top bands right now. Are you familiar with OTTTO?"

