BUTCHER BABIES Gearing Up To Release New Single "Last December", Invite Fans To Contribute To Official Video

Butcher Babies vocalist Heidi Shepherd has checked in with the following update:

"I’ve been really open about my mental struggles throughout my years in Butcher Babies. I’ve always been an advocate for an open discussion on sharing emotions and healing. Heck, I take a little, pink pill every day that releases a chemical I had missing in my brain. But, sometimes, that just isn’t enough.

On the heels of Mental Health Awareness Month, I feel as though this is an appropriate time to invite you into my world.

On June 9th, we will be releasing a song called 'Last December'. I have always found that putting my emotions onto paper is my most powerful therapy. After experiencing suicidal ideation in December of 2019 and ultimately following a tiny light out of a deep, dark, lonely hole, I began to put these thoughts into words. Just short little poems. These words and more became, Last December'.

This song was written via zoom in April of 2020 with one of the most talented writers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, Blair Daly. Between Blair, myself, Henry and Carla, we combed through these writings and came up with one of the most beautiful, vulnerable, and also UGLY songs we’ve ever written. To me, this is my favorite BB song. Not only off of the new album, but in my whole career.

I’d love to invite you to make an appearance in the new video. Just a couple sentences of what pulled you out of a moment like this. After all, this isn’t about just me. It’s about us all. It’s about LIFE, it’s about GROWTH, and ultimately it’s about SURVIVING!

If you’d like, feel free to send your video to heidithebutcher@hotmail.com.

Love you!"

Following the May 12 digital release of Butcher Babies’ new single “Red Thunder,” the female-led heavy metal group have revealed its potent music video today, May 17. The “Red Thunder” video was filmed at Cactus Joe’s Desert Garden in Las Vegas, NV and was produced, directed and edited by Butcher Babies co-frontwoman Heidi Shephard.

"At its core ‘Red Thunder’ is a song about giving a voice to the voiceless,” says co-frontwoman Carla Harvey. “But not just any voice; a cry so powerful that it shakes those that have wronged them to their core. As Heidi and I were writing the lyrics, my personal inspiration became my sister, Julia, born with microcephaly. She died very young, and I did not get the chance to know her, but I have one haunting photo of her as a baby that I brought with me to the session as inspiration. In the photo she has one arm outstretched to the camera and these beautiful piercing eyes; my heart breaks that she didn’t get to live a LIFE; but in my dreams, my father’s daughter blooms…and speaks in thunder."

“It has all the hallmarks of what a metal song should contain,” elaborates guitarist Henry Flury. “Brutal vocals? Check. Crushing guitar riffs? Check. Pummeling double bass? Check. Guitar solo? CHECK."

Butcher Babies will release a double album Eye For An Eye… and …‘Til The World’s Blind on July 7. (“Red Thunder” will appear on …‘Til The World’s Blind.) The double album celebrates the group’s ten-year anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album Goliath, released on July 9, 2013 via Century Media Records. Stay tuned in the coming weeks for pre-orders and further details.

Catch Butcher Babies on tour this summer as they head to Europe for a headlining run from June 15 to July 1 before returning to tour acoss the U.S. alongside Mudvayne, Coal Chamber, GWAR and Nonpoint on the The Psychotherapy Sessions tour from July 20 to August 26. For dates, tickets and VIP meet & greet options, please visit butcherbabies.com.

Butcher Babies recently released their single, "Beaver Cage". Check out the official video below.

(Photo - Beatriz Mariano)