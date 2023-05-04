Canadian Rockers SIERRA PILOT To Join SKID ROW And BUCKCHERRY On Western Canadian Tour

Waterloo-ON-based rock quartet Sierra Pilot, who recently released their new music video for their anthemic, guitar-driven single “Adrenaline” (see below), has just shared the news they will be joining Skid Row and Buckcherry on the Western Canadian leg of the “Gangs All Here Tour” this October.

“We are so stoked to be invited as the direct support band on the tour”, says Sierra Pilot leader Taylor Leith. “And we fully intend to make the most of the opportunity. We have never toured outside of Ontario, so we are excited to play for thousands of potential new fans. To be sharing the stage with such legends has the whole band at a loss for words!”

Sierra Pilot has worked tirelessly to build an audience in Ontario, sharing the stage with Monster Truck, Crown Lands, and The Lazys, among others.

The band’s stock has been on the rise since releasing their single “Alive” in early 2022, which spent five weeks in the Top 10 on CBC Radio’s Rock playlist, peaking at #4. They also received solid support for their single “Keys To The City”, released in late 2022, and their current single “Adrenaline”. All three singles have received support from Stingray Digital’s Rock and Alternative Rock playlists and their music videos have received rotation on Stingray’s LOUD video channel. Sierra Pilot’s forthcoming album, Phantom Pains, is due out on September 15.

Tour dates for the Skid Row/Buckcherry tour with Sierra Pilot are as follows:

October

10 - Penticton Trade and Convention Centre - Penticton, BC

12 - The Venue at River Cree Casino - Enoch, AB

13 - Ovintiv Event Centre - Dawson Creek, BC

16 - Enmax Centre - Lethbridge, AB

17 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

19 - Grey Eagle Event Centre - Calgary, AB

20 - Moosejaw Event Centre - Moosejaw, SK

21 - Westoba Place - Brandon, MB

23 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

24 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

Sierra Pilot will also join Buckcherry as direct support on three dates in Ontario in July:

July

3 - The Studio @ First Ontario Concert Hall - Hamilton, ON

4 - London Music Hall - London, ON

5 - Biltmore Theatre - Oshawa, ON

