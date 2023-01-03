CARNOSUS - Visions Of Infinihility Album To Arrive In February; "In Debt To Oblivion" Visualizer Streaming

Sweden's Carnosus will release their sophomore album, Visions Of Infinihility, on February 10. A visualizer for the single, "In Debt To Oblivion", can be found below.

Visions Of Infinihility, is a concept album set within the same dystopian universe as their previous full length. Lyrically, the album is centred around a tyrannical reign with the purpose of repopulating the world with a cadaverine-like race. Musically, the new album mixes in a more matured sound into the band’s stylistic blend but listeners can still expect bulging chugs and blast beats. The vocals are built upon a solid foundation of growls and shrieks but also contain great variety as they draw from a large bouquet of metal genres.

The guitars, bass, and vocals were brought to life under the supervision of producer Robert Kukla, who captured the band’s musical variety. Kukla also handled the mix/mastering and drum-recording at Obsidian Recording Studios/Studio Fredman in Gothenburg, Sweden. The cover art that compliments the music was painted by Timon Kokott.

Tracklisting:

"Ossein Larcenist"

"Calamity Crawl"

"Castle Of Grief"

"Fermenting Blastospheres Of Future Putridity"

"In Debt To Oblivion"

"Devourer Of Light"

"Procession Of Depression"

"Towards Infinihilistic Purity"

"Among Worms It Was Whispered"

"In Debt To Oblivion" visualizer:

Lineup:

Jonatan Karasiak - vocals / lyrics

Rickard Persson - guitars

Marcus Jokela Nyström - guitars

Marcus Strindlund - bass

Jacob Hedner - drums