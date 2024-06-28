CARSEX Share New Track / Video "Crooked Canvas"

Long Beach, California underground rock band CarSex has a supercharged sound that is what the name implies: sleazy, primitive, uncomfortable and just as good as your friends told you it’d be.

They have just released their new single / video “Crooked Canvas”, produced by Steve Evetts (Sepultura, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Butcher Babies). The track is a diatribe about their intense disdain for blind consumerism and uninformed fealty to political parties. It starts out with a spoken word warning that is underlined by a fierce guitar riff that builds alongside a staccato drum beat and then explodes into a supersonic blast that never lets up.

CarSex singer Nigel Burk says, “'Crooked Canvas' is about the metaphorical wool being pulled over people’s eyes and the blind, general consumption of what’s being put forth. Whether it’s politics, religion, what shoes to buy, which pill will make your dick bigger. It’s about consumerism at its finest and my distaste for it.”

Bassist Jeremy Schott adds, “The music video was shot by our pals Brad Walther and Jason Lazo at Big Walrus Productions in Long Beach. We worked with them on our last video for 'Your Generation'. We shot the video on a church set, keeping with the theme of the song being about the public being told how to think and what to consume – and blindly doing so. Steven Burhoe of Plague Productions edited the video.”

CarSex has previously released two EPs: 2019’s CarSex and 2020’s 2020 EP, which featured the singles “Your Generation” and “Lovesick”. A new EP is being finalized and will be released later this summer.

