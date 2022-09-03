CASUALTIES OF COOL Vocalist CHÉ AIMEE DORVAL To Release Solo Album In November; "Blood Red Son" Single / Video Streaming

"Blood Red Son" is the first single from vocalist Ché Aimee Dorval's foerthcoming album, The Crowned, to be released by Icons Creating Evil Art in November 2022. Pick up the single here. Watch the official video below.

Dorval is best known in rock and metal circles as one half of Casualties Of Cool, the country rock project launched by Devin Townsend in 2012. Dorval also toured with Townsend as part of his live band for the Empath album, released in 2019, and recorded vocals for a few of his Quarantine Project single released during the pandemic. Dorval also appears on Townsend's forthcoming Lightwork record.

Ché Aimee Dorval: "The video for Blood Red Son is a fever dream of indecision, regret and resolve. It’s about the moment you realize you have a choice to make, and all the different conflicting emotions that compete for space in your head while doing so. That’s the important bit though. However chaotic and difficult the choice may be, it’s essential for people to have the ability to make it for themselves. When I wrote this song and made this video, the right to that choice, though constantly under attack, still seemed set in stone, at least in my country. Now, as I watch the world stride backwards I’m realizing more and more that we can’t take these things for granted. Freedom over our bodies is not a given."

Ché Aimee Dorval was raised in Vancouver by her mother, a plethora of hippie Aunts, punk rock Uncles and a colourful extended family. Think Little House on the Prairie meets the Lost Boys. Ché's childhood was one of constant creativity and adventure, instilling in her a strong sense of individualism that she took out into the world and onto the stages of local clubs in Vancouver. She lived the troubadour life and became embroiled in the Toronto indie music scene. As she grew and spread her wings, music took her around the world, both as a solo artist and with her critically acclaimed band Casualties Of Cool, a joint venture with prog behemoth Devin Townsend, who she recently collaborated with again by featuring on his latest album Lightwork alongside Nile Rodgers.



The nomadic lifestyle led to her working in LA with hitmakers Greg Wells, David Foster and Kara Dioguardi; performing with Michael Bublé, Kim Churchill and Dan Mangan and releasing music with industry heavyweights Andrew Loog Oldham (Rolling Stones) and Tom Sarig (Lou Reed).



"Blood Red Son" is the first single to be taken from her forthcoming album, The Crowned. As Ché gears up for its release, we find her at her most ambitious and gregarious. It shows a side to her seldom seen before. Confidence and determination pulses through the songs, signalling the birth of a new era for Ché. Inspired by her love of Trip Hop, Folktronica and Soul, The Crowned has Ché’s signature all over it whilst reaching out into new sonic environments.



Pre-pandemic, Ché was working with Bob Rock, who produced half of the album. When we emerged from lockdown, Ché had self-produced the rest. This album tells a story of an artist’s evolution and growth.

