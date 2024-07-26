CATEGORY 7 Drop "Apple Of Discord" Music Video; Debut Album Out Now

Category 7, the heavy metal supergroup featuring the iconic lineup of John Bush (Armored Saint, Anthrax), Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob, Sonic Universe, Noturnall), Phil Demmel (Machine Head, Kerry King, Vio-Lence), Jack Gibson (Exodus), and Jason Bittner (Shadows Fall, Overkill), have released their self-titled debut full-length via Metal Blade Records.

Named after the numerical designation for the most powerful windstorms, Category 7 came together from a batch of musicians who strived to play music they loved and weren't hearing elsewhere and wanted to do so with bandmates they enjoyed being with. Together, the band has created an album that is fresh and familiar; a new breed of metal that lives up to the storied histories of its members. The mixture of NWOBHM, thrash, punk-metal, and traditional metal is cohesive and sonically rewarding, establishing an eclectic musical backdrop for vocalist John Bush's instantly identifiable vocals.

Category 7 has already earned considerable praise from Metallica's James Hetfield who added the band's "Exhausted" single to the playlist of Metallica's official podcast, The Metallica Report.

"It's all about big verses and big songs, and it has a lot of the elements we've explored in our other bands," notes guitarist and main songwriter Mike Orlando.

"The sound of this band really comes down to the odd connection that all of us have," adds drummer Jason Bittner. "We've known each other for years as friends and peers. And we've all looked up to each other and know that one day we'd have to work together. It's taken almost two decades for that to happen, but lo-and-behold, once it did there was no stopping us."

In celebration of the record's official release, the band has dropped a video for "Apple Of Discord."

Comments Bush, "More social commentary. I marvel at how people are willing to make dumb decisions based on others. 'Apple Of Discord' questions these strange solidarities. Are you really willing to go down with them? The second verse plays on the willingness to go into the Hoosegow as a result of those choices. Hardheadedness and machismo rounds out the chorus lyrics. With of course always a sarcastic wink and a smile."

Category 7 was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Orlando at Sonic Stomp Studios with art and layout by Carlos Fides at Artside Studio (Angra, Evergrey, Kamelot).

The record is available on CD and digital formats as well as vinyl in the following color variants:

- Storm Surge (US + EU)

- Sable Smoke (EU - Ltd. 300)

Order here.

Category 7 tracklisting:

"In Stitches"

"Land I Used To Love"

"Apple Of Discord"

"Exhausted"

"Runaway Truck"

"White Flags And Bayonets"

"Mousetrap"

"Waver At The Breaking Point"

"Through Pink Eyes"

"Etter Stormen"

Album stream:

"Mousetrap" video:

"Exhausted" video:

"In Stitches" video:

Category 7 are:

John Bush - vocals

Phil Demmel - guitar

Mike Orlando - guitar

Jack Gibson - bass

Jason Bittner - drums

(Photo - Rob Shotwell)