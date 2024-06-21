CAVALERA Release Visualizer Video For New Track "Nightmares Of Delirium"; Schizophrenia Album Out Now

Cavalera has become synonymous with extreme metal music, a name that to this day still holds the highest regard, a family legacy built upon decades of musical aggression. In 2023, Max and Iggor Cavalera achieved what some would say was an impossible feat; they revisited their earliest releases, Morbid Visions, and Bestial Devastation, and re-recorded them with bone-breaking intensity. A risk that few would dare to even attempt, yet they artfully and prolifically attained their trademark raw sound by means that could only be described as magic or time travel.

Today, the band releases the final chapter of their early-days trilogy, Schizophrenia. The iconic album in terms of early thrash and death metal, is a household name for those of us invested in extreme metal. It was the point where the Cavaleras refined their dark, dingy, speed-influenced songs, into something a bit more mature, developed, and technical.

In celebration of the release, the band offer fans a fresh new single , "Nightmares Of Delirium". The song is a bonus to the landmark 1987 album and features lyrics from Max's son Igor Amadeus Cavalera.

Max Cavalera states, "Schizophrenia has been locked away in a mental asylum for nearly 37 years. I’m very proud to bring it into the future with a modern sound without losing its old-school mentality. Complete with a new bonus track, 'Nightmares of Delirium', created especially for this album. Thrash till death!"

Iggor Cavalera comments, “Hello head bangers… can’t wait for you all to hear our re recorded version of Schizophrenia. It’s a labor of sweat and love… see you in the pit”

Watch the visualizer video created by Costin Chioreanu for "Nightmares Of Delirium":

No stranger to collaborations, the Cavalera brothers enlisted Travis Stone (Pig Destroyer) on lead guitars, and that choice becomes obvious within the first song. The full lineup would consist of more Cavalera alumni, as Igor Amadeus Cavalera (Go Ahead And Die, Healing Magic) once more brought his talents on bass to the fold. Thundering and thrumming the low end with brute force, it is clear that the double Iggor and Igor combination is a rhythm section to be reckoned with.

It should come as no surprise that the Cavalera brothers always felt that these songs deserved a fresh take with modern production. From April 15 to June 5, 2023 the band re-recorded the album at Focusrite Room in Mesa Arizona. Mixing and mastering was handled by Arthur Rizk.

Schizophrenia’s album cover has obsessed and fascinated fans for decades. The brothers left no stone unturned and no detail unnoticed, also revisioning the original cover artwork of the album, restored in hand-painted watercolors by Eliran Kantor.

Order/save Schizophrenia here.

Schizophrenia tracklisting:

"Intro" - Re-Recorded

"From The Past Comes The Storms" - Re-Recorded

"To The Wall" - Re-Recorded

"Escape To The Void" - Re-Recorded

"Inquisition Symphony" - Re-Recorded

"Screams Behind The Shadows" - Re-Recorded

"Septic Schizo" - Re-Recorded

"The Abyss" - Re-Recorded

"R.I.P. (Rest In Pain)" - Re-Recorded

"Nightmares Of Delirium" - New, never released

"From The Past Comes The Storms" video:

"Escape To The Void" video:

This summer, Cavalera are traveling across Europe and the UK on their Third World Trilogy tour. The trek kicked off on June 12 in Leichester and will make stops in Wroclaw, Oslo, and Barcelona before ending in Switzerland on July 21.

Purchase your tickets, here.

Tour dates:

June

21 - Rostock, Germany - M.A.U. Club

22 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

23 - Wroclaw, Poland - A2

24 - Poznan, Poland - Tama

25 - Bochum, Germany - Matrix

27 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

28 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

29 - Oslo, Norway - Tons Of Rock Festival

July

2 - Lyon, France - La'Rayonne

3 - Pamplona, Spain - Totem

4 - Madrid, Spain - Le Sala

5 - Barcelona, Spain - Barcelona Rock Fest

6 - Marseille, France - Julien

7 - Vicenza, Italy - Metal Park Festival

9 - Kranj, Slovenia - Subart Open Air

10 - Pula, Croatia - Open Air Klub Kotac

11 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

12 - Dunaujvaros, Hungary - Rockmaraton Festival

13 - Vizovice, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock

14 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival

15 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Maimunarnika

18 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - - Electric Castle

With the impressive catalog that the Cavalera brothers have created over the years, you will soon see that Schizophrenia will also sit amongst their greatest achievements. Max and Iggor have relinquished an album that for many years was locked away behind rusty, iron cell doors, barred by straight jackets and haunted by madness. From the past comes the storms as Schizophrenia is set loose on the world once more!

Cavalera is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals, Guitar

Iggor Cavalera - Drums, Percussion

Igor Amadeus Cavalera - Bass

Travis Stone - Lead Guitar

(Photo - Kevin Estrada)