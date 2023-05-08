Celebrate MOTÖRHEAD Day With New Animated Video For Grammy-Nominated Cover Of METALLICA's "Enter Sandman"

There has always been a strong link between the pioneering Motörhead and mighty Metallica. A unique bond of friendship between the two has stood over the decades, with Metallica even playing Lemmy’s 50th birthday in 1995 all dressed up as the great man himself, under the moniker of The Lemmy’s.

In turn, Motörhead have paid homage to some of Metallica’s finest compositions, even winning a Grammy for their cover of "Whiplash" in 2004. However, their cover of one of the most iconic hard rock classics of all time, “Enter Sandman”, has been largely overlooked until now. Originally recorded for an ECW Wrestling compilation in 1998 (which was also nominated for a Grammy), the song has been unavailable outside said - CD until now...

In this incredible new animated video, take a horrifying nocturnal journey through the nightmares of a child who is haunted by the evil sandman in his dreams, and is ultimately saved by the powers of the inimitable Motörhead ‘Warpig’. The video was produced by Mulberry Creative.

Motörhead's "Enter Sandman" is also available on all streaming platforms now, including Dolby Atmos on Apple Music and 360 Spatial Audio on Amazon. There’s also an exclusive, limited edition 7” single with etched Warpig B-side with exclusive merch and bundles, available in the official Motörhead store while stock lasts. Order here.

Motörhead loved playing live and never ever judged their audiences. Everyone was encouraged, all were welcome. And that included people who like jazz! So when the Montreux Festival called requesting them, it made perfect sense in its own, unique way. ‘Tis worth noting, too, that the Festival has always been about stepping beyond the boundaries of that ‘J’ word, and embracing unique artists of all genres, styles and sensibilities, the only true consistent requirement being that they represent the best and most adventurous of their ilks. It is why, in the ‘artists played’ list, alongside a Dexter Gordon you’ll find a Deep Purple or a ZZ Top, and it’s why the Festival continues to attract a diverse roster of artists to its stage annually. The recordings of seminal performances such as these, were all given UNESCO heritage status in 2013, such is their value to the arts.

Recorded during the band’s Kiss Of Death tour at the legendary Auditorium Stravinski on July 7th during the 2007 edition of the world renowned, Montreux Jazz Festival this show is such a tremendous statement of just how potent and perfect a trio Lemmy, Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee were, with not just one of the more diverse set-lists of their decades together, but individual performances which prove how top of the tree each was in their own class. The set also includes the first official release of their cover of Thin Lizzy’s "Rosalie". Watch the video below.

A special, previously unreleased concert - Motörhead, Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival ’07 will be issued on double LP, double CD and digital on June 16. Secure your copy here.

Tracklisting:

"Snaggletooth"

"Stay Clean"

"Be My Baby"

"Killers"

"Metropolis"

"Over The Top"

"One Night Stand"

"I Got Mine"

"In The Name Of Tragedy"

"Sword Of Glory"

"Rosalie"

"Sacrifice"

"Just ‘Cos You Got The Power"

"Going To Brazil"

"Killed By Death"

"Iron Fist"

"Whorehouse Blues"

"Ace Of Spades"

"Overkill"

"Rosalie" live video:

(Photo - Lionel Flusin)