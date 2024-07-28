CENTINEX Signs With Black Lion Records

Legendary Swedish death metal veterans Centinex has inked a deal with Sweden-based Black Lion Records.

"Little did I know six-seven years ago, when I was rehearsing and playing Centinex covers with various bands, that I would end up working with what I consider to be some of the finest bands in the Swedish death metal scene," comments Black Lion Records' Oliver Dahlbäck.

"This is an exciting development, as Centinex's impact on the genre is undeniable. Their unique sound and influential discography, which was previously released via the legendary label Agonia Records, have inspired countless musicians over the years. Memorable songs such as 'Flesh Passion' and 'Dismember Supreme' have cemented Centinex's status as a revered act in the Swedish death metal pantheon. To have the opportunity to work with them is a true honor, and the pressure is high."

The partnership between Centinex and Black Lion Records - a true testament to the power of Swedish death metal - will see the release of a two-track EP later this year. Centinex is working on a new full-length album, due out in 2025.

The band comments, "Centinex has always been about not having any boundaries nor limiting ourselves to some pre-made formula, especially not musically but also 'businesswise,' and for the coming years this will certainly be more evident than ever."

"As everyone knows, metal today is universal and so is Centinex, but we can’t deny it feels great to 'bring it home' and sign with a label based in our home country of Sweden."

Centinex is:

Henka Andersson - vocals

Jörgen Kristensen - guitars & backing vocals

Martin Schulman - bass

Florian Rehn - drums

