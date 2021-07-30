CHAOS RISING Premier "Cost Of Inaction" Music Video

July 30, 2021, 13 minutes ago

International all-female metal collective, Chaos Rising, is set for their biggest release yet! "Cost Of Inaction" is a brutal death track featuring the killer team of Alessio Rio (Murge), Luana Dametto (Crypta), Francesca Mancini (Sudden Death), Stephanie Nolf (Unsafe, Syrinx) and Tina Gruschwitz (Demorphed).

Founded by French multi-instrumentalist Stéphanie Nolf, Chaos Rising is a unique concept that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. Since 2019 the project has gone from strength to strength, with sixteen monthly song releases across metal sub-genres.

"Cost Of Inaction: is the girls’ heaviest song yet, composed by founder Stéphanie and featuring a blistering solo by Italy’s Francesca Mancini, the phenomenal drumming skills of Brazil’s Luana Dametto, and jaw-dropping growls from up-and-coming Swiss vocalist Alessio Rio (Murge, Tzitzimime).   




