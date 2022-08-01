CHEZ KANE Announces Powerzone Album; “I Just Want You” Single Streaming

Frontiers Music Srl has announced the upcoming release of Powerzone, the second album from red hot rock singer Chez Kane - out October 21, 2022. The album follows Chez's self-titled debut, which was released last year.

Fans of Chez's debut can expect all the things they loved about that album, this time turned up to 11, to once again delight them on Powerzone. A new single and music video from the album, titled "I Just Want You", is out today.

Fans can pre-order/save Powerzone on CD/Color LP/Digital now. Chez will also be signing a limited number of vinyl (300) and CDs (300). 200 of each are available from Chez Kane's official webstore, while the remaining 100 of each will be available at tour dates after the album's release. The vinyl will be silver color and limited to 300 copies worldwide. Simply click the link for "Official Store" at orcd.co/powerzone. Limited edition gold vinyl is also available from the Frontiers' webstores, links for which you can find in the preceding link as well.

A talented young vocalist who fronts, along with her two sisters, the band Kane'd, Chez was first brought to the attention of the label after conversations with Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx about the possibility of him scouting and producing some exciting new talent. Subsequently, Danny started working on some demos with Chez and the label did not pass up the opportunity to get involved with this incredible talent. Chez's debut solo album embraced the melodic rock style that both she and Danny so admire, while adding a new twist to the current takes on the genre. Powerzone takes that formula and makes it bigger, better, and bolder.

Chez' star rose, and deservedly so, with the release of her self-titled debut album. Now, with Powerzone, she's really ready to launch into orbit.

Tracklisting:

“I Just Want You”

“(The Things We Do) When We’re Young In Love”

“Rock You Up”

“Love Gone Wild”

“Children Of Tomorrow Gone”

“Powerzone”

“I’m Ready (For Your Love)”

“Nationwide”

“Streets Of Gold”

“Guilty Of Love”

“I Just Want You”: