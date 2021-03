Chicago's DISTRICT 97 Release Quarantine Video For New Song "Divided We Fall"

Chicago prog legends, District 97, have released a new quarantine video for the song “Divided We Fall”, from their forthcoming live album Screenplay, out March 26. Watch below.

Leslie Hunt (vocalist): "I have been absolutely fixated on the idea of confirmation bias and how dangerous it is for us to only have access to information that further solidifies our pre-existing convictions. In such an ego-centric culture that values individualism higher than anything else, the arrogance and moral righteousness in this country has reached such a level of toxicity that it comes out in these never-ending, rage-induced arguments on social media and with one another. We believe a thing, we google the thing, we get proof of the thing and we view others without the same belief-that-was-google-proven as irresponsible and obtuse, never pausing to consider that they might be stuck in their bubble as well. It might be our undoing as a society. The song explores the ego-discomfort necessary to challenge your convictions by looking through different lenses and googling things on other people's devices in an effort to poke holes in your own staunch beliefs."

Tim Seisser (bassist): "When I write for the band, I think about what songs have been successful in the catalog, and I try to retain aspects of those songs to create a cohesive D97 sound. But I also think about what is missing from the catalog. The galloping groove feel is a favorite of mine from the “prog-metal” genre and it’s a fun challenge to keep up the pace rhythmically. I enjoy getting Leslie’s perspective on not just melodies and lyrical content, but also song form. I really like the counterpoint style lines she came up with for the hooks, as we have been trying to find more opportunities for lyrical and vocal interplay. All in all, I’m super happy with the way this one came together and am really looking forward to performing it live for you wonderful fans in the hopefully very near future."

Both the song and video were recorded remotely in quarantine. Video editing by Phil Satterly.

Screenplay features well over 2 hours of music across 2 CDs. Pre-order here.

The album comprises all of District 97’s critically-acclaimed Screens album performed live at Europe's prog rock mecca, Boerderij Cultuurpodium, in October 2019. Additionally, the collection boasts a wide variety of additional live material spanning District 97’s back catalog and covers ranging from John Lennon to YES.

Also included is a rousing unreleased live performance of “21st Century Schizoid Man” featuring King Crimson/Asia/UK legend John Wetton, as well as collaborations with other artists such as Dave Kerzner and Fernando Perdomo. Plus, there are two secret “encore” performances.

As a special bonus, a brand new song recorded in quarantine called “Divided We Fall” is included on the new album.

“The world has changed in ways we never could have foreseen since we released Screens in October 2019. Touring has been rendered impossible, and thus we have been unable to share this music live with many of our wonderful fans. Before COVID-19 struck, we embarked on our UK & European Screening Tour. The centerpiece of each night was Screens performed live in its entirety. Fortunately, our show at Holland’s legendary Boerderij Cultuurpodium was beautifully recorded, and we are thrilled to present it now as part of ‘Screenplay.’ There’s much more to this collection though: live performances of other D97 favorites, tributes to our musical icons, a BRAND NEW SONG recorded in quarantine, and even a couple ‘encores’ (if you applaud long enough). Until we can be physically together again, please join us for ‘Screenplay’” - Jonathan Schang

“Since I joined this band in 2008, one consistent bit of feedback I’ve received is that our live shows capture our essence as a band in ways that studio albums are not as able to, given the visual component of seeing us perform live mixed with the spontaneous musical ideas bouncing around on stage. We have been diligent about recording our live shows over the years and have been sitting on a mountain of live performances that we cannot wait to share with the rest of the word. Each song is an organism unto itself and in each performance we bring with us the culmination of the tour thus far and lessons learned about each song in the process. We throw in tiny moments to keep each other on our toes, try new interpretations based on our current emotional state and communicate on stage in ways that are seemingly mystical at times. Being a band for as long as we have creates a certain freedom to branch out on our respective ledges and see what happens when we put a twist on the familiar. I believe that our fans are in for a treat with ‘Screenplay,’ both for the live performances and the brand new song we recorded remotely as the pandemic rendered us isolated from one another.” - Leslie Hunt

Tracklisting:

CD 1

"Forest Fire"

"Sheep"

"Sea I Provide"

"Bread & Yarn"

"Trigger"

"After Orbit Mission"

"Shapeshifter"

"Blueprint"

"Ghost Girl"

CD 2

"Divided We Fall"

"Jealous Guy"

"Snow Country"

"Takeover"

"The Actual Color"

"A Lottery"

"Termites"

"Presto Vivace"

"Back In N.Y.C."

"Travels With Myself-And Someone Else"

"Fainting In Coils"

"Long Distance Runaround"

"Red "

"21st Century Schizoid Man" (Live w/John Wetton)

"Out on the Tiles"

District 97 is undoubtedly the most musically adventurous rock band in the world to feature an American Idol Top 10 Female Finalist. Since 2008, this quintet from Chicago has melded an adventurous, uncompromising instrumental prowess with the look, sound, and stage presence of vocalist Leslie Hunt. Through world tours and a stream of studio and live releases, the band has garnered a worldwide fanbase; collaborating with iconic singer/bassist John Wetton (King Crimson, Asia, UK) and drawing praise from Bill Bruford (drummer of YES/King Crimson/Genesis), Mike Portnoy (drummer of Dream Theater/Transatlantic) and other rock luminaries along the way.

District 97 rehearses doggedly to refine their compositions, ensemble-playing, and stage presentation; their standards for excellence have only grown more rigorous with the passage of time. Their latest album Screens (released October 2019) and its accompanying live shows set a high watermark of composition and musicianship.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped the band from innovating. Their Virtual Screening Tour and the stunning “Ghost Girl” animated short film have kept them at the top of the current prog rock heap. Watch the video: