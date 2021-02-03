CHRIS JERICHO Guests On AC/DC Beyond The Thunder Podcast - "There’s A Real Synchronicity Between What AC/DC Does… And Wrestling"

Cited by many as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, Chris Jericho joins the latest episode of AC/DC Beyond The Thunder to salute his favorite band and put the beatdown on such topics as; Angus Young & Brian Johnson recently guesting on his Talk Is Jericho podcast, adding AC/DC songs to the setlist in his own band, Fozzy, sporting a massive For Those About To Rock cannon tattoo, sprinkling a little Axl love, and explaining just how rock & wrestling makes for the perfect tag-team.

Jericho discusses his two childhood dreams while growing up in Winnipeg - becoming a professional wrestler and playing music. By the year 2000, he would achieve both, fronting the rock band, Fozzy, churning out a half dozen albums while touring the world, and now celebrating his 30th-year as a pro wrester with an undisputed 35 championships under his belt.

Currently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), Jericho, describes how the sport that made him famous has become so synonymous with AC/DC’s music.

“The reason why you hear so much AC/DC is because that’s Vince McMahon favorite band of all-time,” talking about the chairman and CEO of WWE, who’s used everything from "Highway To Hell", to "War Machine", and "Are You Ready", as theme songs. “There’s a real synchronicity between what AC/DC does…and wrestling. It’s very hard-hitting. Electric. It’s a very aggressive feeling that you get.”

As the frontman of the rock band, Fozzy, Jericho recalls opening for Iron Maiden in 2019 and deciding to close the set with AC/DC’s "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" to ensure the crowd was truly warmed up. “It was a 'cheap pop', as they say in wrestling,” he laughs.

And when asked if he could have pulled off replacing Brian Johnson during the singer’s unexpected departure from the Rock or Bust tour, Jericho confidently responds, “I could do it. That’s kind of my wheelhouse,” all the while reminding listeners just how difficult it is to hit those incredibly high notes.

The Canadian-American wrestler also gives props to Axl Rose, comparing the notorious singer joining AC/DC to The Rolling Stones enlisting Paul McCartney for a special tour. “I think that if you ask the other guys in Guns ’N’ Roses, I think Axl really got a sense of like, ‘Holy smokes, this is how it can be. You can be in a great rock ’n’ roll band and (I don’t have to) worry about the egos or the bullshit that surrounds it.' I think he really came alive as the singer of AC/DC.”

From their latest release, PWR/UP, to his unsung favorites like Fly On The Wall, Chris Jericho sums up just how AC/DC’s music has inspired him throughout his entrepreneurial career, “When you find something that you’re good at, and you do it better than anybody else, don’t mess with it.”

Besides being a New York Times best-selling author, actor, and Dancing With the Stars guest, Jericho recently added producer to his resume, helming a documentary called, I'm Too Old for This Sh*t!, that tells the story of Siren, a metal group from Florida astonishingly invited to play a German festival—35 years after hanging it up. Now available on BluRay, Amazon and iTunes.

Are you ready? Because in this episode, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder IS Jericho.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder podcast features well known actors, authors, athletes, comedians, musicians, media hosts, and even members of the band, all paying homage to one of the greatest bands of all time, AC/DC. Guests have included Slash, Hall of Fame MLB pitcher Trevor Hoffman, SNL comedian Jim Breuer, US Military War Hero Mike Durant from the film ‘Black Hawk Down’, classically trained Croatian duo 2CELLOS, prodigal son Dweezil Zappa, Anthrax founder Scott Ian, and AC/DC drummer, Chris Slade.

AC/DC Beyond The Thunder was created by duo Gregg Ferguson & Kurt Squiers, who both quit their jobs and set out to capture a feature length documentary as the ultimate homage, but failed to secure the band’s approval. Ferguson and Squiers then decided to unearth these wonderful stories of well-known fans discussing their affinity for AC/DC and harness that energy into a podcast alongside sound engineer, Eric Kielb. From archival interviews to all new guest episodes, AC/DC Beyond The Thunder is in its second season and can be heard on Google, Spotify, Apple, or any of your favorite podcast apps.

Fans of the podcast can visit BeyondtheThunder.com.

Listen at:

Spotify

Google Podcasts

Pandora