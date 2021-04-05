Classic Rock Legends CACTUS Celebrate New Album Tightrope With Performance Video For Title Track

‘70s classic rock legends, Cactus, known to fans around the world as "The American Led Zeppelin", have released their high-flying new album, Tightrope, on all formats.

Founding member and drum legend Carmine Appice, leads this dynamic quintet that includes longtime Cactus vocalist Jimmy Kunes, new lead guitarist Paul Warren (ex-Rod Stewart, Tina Turner, Joe Cocker), who also co-wrote and co-produced the album, Randy Pratt on harmonica, and James Caputo on bass, through a dozen newly recorded tracks that strike a delicate balance between powerful, driving rockers and more complex, heady cuts.

The band filmed a slick performance video for the title track, which offers one of the album’s most killer and memorably groovy hooks.

Appice had this to say about the song, “‘Tightrope’ is one of my favorite songs from the album. The drum and bass groove plus the cool guitar riff rock!! Cool melodies on top make this is a great classic heavy blues rock track. I love it!!!”

Tightrope is available on digipak CD, a deluxe 2LP set with a gatefold jacket and colored vinyl, and of course digital platforms everywhere courtesy of Cleopatra Records. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Tightrope"

"Papa Was A Rolling Stone"

"All Shook Up"

"Poison In Paradise"

"Third Time Gone"

"Shake That Thing"

"Primitive Touch"

"Preaching Woman Man Blues"

"Elevation"

"Suite 1 & 2: Everlong, All The Madmen"

"Headed For A Fall"

"Wear It Out"