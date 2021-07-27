Classical Composer Reacts To YNGWIE MALMSTEEN And RONNIE JAMES DIO's Cover Of AEROSMITH Classic "Dream On"; Video

Classical composer, R. Douglas Helvering, has uploaded the video below, along with the following message:

"In this episode of #TheDailyDoug, I'm reacting to an epic cover of the classic song 'Dream On' by Aerosmith. This version, led by Ronnie James Dio and Yngwie Malmsteen, was released on the 1999 Aerosmith tribute album called Not The Same Old Song And Dance. I really like this cover version!"