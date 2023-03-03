CLUTCH Launch New "PA Tapes" Series; First Release Out Today

Clutch have announced a new series of live show recordings, titled PA Tapes - a decade on from boldly declaring, "If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all' in their acclaimed single "Earth Rocker".

The series comprises four meticulously mixed and mastered live shows from around the world and launches today with the band's show on August 23, 2022 at Vega in Copenhagen. Renowned for their captivating live performances, the four handpicked shows reflect some of the best live atmosphere, giving fans globally a chance to experience the energy and excitement of a Clutch concert from the comfort of their own homes, whenever they like.

Legendary for changing the set list every night, with each band member taking turns in the hot seat, Copenhagen's songs were selected by groove guru Jean-Paul Gaster. The setlist spans the band's career, including tracks from their widely praised, most recent album Sunrise On Slaughter Beach.

Gaster enthuses, “The venue that this show was recorded in is the legendary Vega. The stage and sound are top notch but more than anything the crowds are always ready to rock. We love playing Copenhagen!”

PA Tapes: Copenhagen is available now on all digital platforms, including Spotify.

The set list comprises:

"Escape From The Prison Planet"

"Impetus"

"Earth Rocker"

"The Mob Goes Wild"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mice And Gods"

"Green Buckets"

"Cypress Grove"

"X-Ray Visions"

"Fire Birds"

"American Sleep"

"In Walks Barbarella"

"How To Shake Hands"

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Rats"

"A Shogun Named Marcus"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"7 Jam"

"Pure Rock Fury"

The three subsequent live shows will follow approximately every two months. The second release in the series will feature the band's performance in Nashville, Tennessee on September 29th, 2022.

Clutch recently announced dates for their 2023 "No Stars Above" North American tour. Get tickets here. Watch a video trailer below.

Says drummer Jean-Paul Gaster: “Our last show was just a month ago and we already have the itch to hit the stage again. This time we head out with our friends Amigo The Devil and Nate Bergman. Check out the dates and get your tickets. We guarantee a night of good music and fun times. See y’all out there!”

Dates:

April

11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall

14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival

16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

May

1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe

14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom