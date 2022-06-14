CLUTCH - New Single "We Strive For Excellence" Released

US groove rock masters Clutch have dropped a brand new single, "We Strive For Excellence". The track is available digitally at this location.

Frontman and lyrical wordsmith Neil Fallon comments: "'We Strive For Excellence' looks back fondly on childhood summers filled with grand plans gone awry, inexplicable bruises, untreated injuries, and of course, the timeless wisdom of Evel Knievel."

Check out the song below.

Clutch recently released a new single and video, "Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)". The track is available digitally from all DSPs here.

Neil Fallon: "Early in 2021, I learned the Boss Metal Zone pedal schematic was being presented as “proof” that the Covid-19 vaccine had an electronic component to communicate with 5G cellular networks. It was, of course, nonsense. It sounded like a Philip K. Dick premise. I didn’t want to write a song specific to Covid-19 vaccines, so I went with the Philip K. Dick angle (again). “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?” came to mind (replicants, in particular, representing what is real and not real, or is there a difference at all?). The video makes no secret that this is an homage to Philip K. Dick and a future where we have distortion coursing through our veins."

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster adds, "'Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)' is one of the faster cuts on our forthcoming album. It kicks in and hits like a freight train. The intensity of the recording reminds me of our live shows. This song cooks and I can’t wait to play it on tour!"

Directed by David Brodsky, watch the official video below:

Long time fans of sci-fi icon Philip K. Dick, Clutch have also curated a fun 'inspired by' Sci-Fidelity playlist on Spotify here, to coincide with the release of the single.

Clutch have an extensive 2022 worldwide touring schedule, including summer festivals, further headline dates, and a return to Europe. For the most up to date list of shows and to buy tickets, head here.

(Photo - Dan Winters)