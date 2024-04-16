CLUTCH & RIVAL SONS Announce "The Two Headed Beast" North American Tour With Special Guests FU MANCHU And BLACK STONE CHERRY

Hard-working road hounds Clutch (pictured above) have been proving themselves on stage night after night for more than three decades - vocalist Neil Fallon declaring, “If you're gonna do it, do it live on stage, or don't do it at all”, in their 2013 track, “Earth Rocker”. It’s an ethos the band still cleave to today.

Since their emergence in 2009, Rival Sons (see below) have reignited and recharged rock ‘n’ roll with towering vocals, uncompromising guitar playing, and thunderous grooves to enthusiastic fans the world over.

Fans will soon get another chance to witness the electrifying live magic these skilful musicians conjure, with the announcement today of Clutch and Rival Sons's upcoming fall co-headline tour.

Titled The Two Headed Beast Tour, the North American run is set to captivate 23 cities, kicking off September 5 in Brooklyn, NY and bowing out October 10 in Las Vegas, NV. In an unexpected twist, both bands will be performing the majority of songs on one of their best-loved albums: Blast Tyrant for Clutch and Great Western Valkyrie for Rival Sons.

As for special guests, Fu Manchu will support from September 5 - 26, with Black Stone Cherry taking over from September 28 - October 10.

Clutch’s chief storyteller Neil Fallon declares, “We are looking forward to our tour with Rival Sons. Throughout the course of our set, Clutch will be performing Blast Tyrant. Both bands have plenty of mutual fans and will garner many more throughout the course of the Two Headed Beast Tour. We hope to see you there!”

Scott Holiday, guitarist of Rival Sons, adds, “We’ve wanted to put something together with Clutch for a long time! They’re one of the acts that we could notice people rep’ing at our shows, so we’ve always thought it could make a really great double bill! Happy to bring the “Two-Headed Beast” to life! The riff will be strong on this tour …as will the good times!”

Tickets go on sale on April 19 at 10 AM, local time from Clutchmerch.com and rivalsons.com/tour.

Tour dates:

September (with Fu Manchu)

5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

6 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort, Ovation Hall

7 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

8 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

12 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

15 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

17 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

20 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

22 - Fort Wayne, IN - Sweetwater Performance Pavilion

24 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

26 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

September (with Black Stone Cherry)

28 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

29 - St Paul, MN - Myth Live

October (with Black Stone Cherry)

1 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

2 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

4 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

5 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

9 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl