COBRA THE IMPALER Announce Karma Collision Album

Following their successful debut Colossal Gods, Cobra The Impaler returns with their second full length Karma Collision an album forged in the crucible of modern turmoil and bound by the chains of classic metal fury. This - their sophomore offering - stands as a towering monument amidst the ruins of lesser gods, a beacon of defiance shining in the shadow of a society on the brink.

After storming the festival stages of Hellfest, Brutal Assault, Dynamo Metalfest, Alcatraz, Bloodstock, Metaldays and more, Cobra The Impaler has refined and distilled their furious energy into ten tracks that stand as a testament to their unyielding spirit. Karma Collision is not merely a follow-up to "Colossal Gods" but a doubling down, a masterful evolution that takes their established sound to cataclysmic new heights.

When Cobra The Impaler rises, it's not just an album drop—it's an earth-shaking event, a moment that refuses to be ignored. With Karma Collision, they don't just beckon the listener—they command the attention of all, delivering an album destined to resonate through the ages and across the annals of metal lore.

Where Colossal Gods delved into the relationship between humanity and nature, Karma Collision sets sail from the shores of human interaction, navigating the complexities of society, the inequalities that have arisen, the lessons we may or may not learn, and the challenges where we find ourselves standing alone or together. It serves as a mirror reflecting the gravitas of life.

This band's relentless march forward is ready to set the world ablaze on May 31, 2024, under the banner of Listenable Records.

First single “The Message” - a reflection on humanity's plight and a battle cry for change, echoing the band's relentless drive to challenge and inspire - is scheduled for release on April 3, 2024

Karma Collision was recorded at Studio Scampi 2024, produced and mixed by Ace Zec, and mastered by Jens Bogren at Fascination Street Studios.

Karma Collision will be available as a digipack, double gatefold vinyl, and digital.

Artwork by Thijs De Cloedt:

Tracklisting:

“Magnetic Hex”

“Godless Beyonder”

“Season Of The Savage”

“Eye Of The Storm”

“Karma Collision”

“My Inferno”

“The Fountain”

“The Message”

“Assassins Of The Vision”

“Shifting Sands”

Cobra The Impaler is:

Thijs De Cloedt (Guitars)

Ace Zec (Drums)

Manuel Remmerie (Vocals)

James Falck (Guitars)

Michele De Feudis (Bass & Vocals)