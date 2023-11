Coney Hatch frontman, Carl Dixon, collaborated with award winning author, Maureen Jennings, on the poignant video below.

Based on Maureen's poem, Dreams Gone, from her book Let Darkness Bury The Dead, Carl set Maureen's poem to music, which he performs below. This Remembrance Day Carl played the video at his solo show and Coney Hatch show. Lest We Forget.