COREY GLOVER On SONIC UNIVERSE - "MIKE ORLANDO Is, In My Estimation, The Brains Of The Operation"; Video

Sonic Universe, featuring Corey Glover (Living Colour) and Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), released their debut album, It Is What It Is, on May 10 via earMUSIC.

In a new interview with My Global Mind, Corey Glover talks Sonic Universe, Living Colour, and more. Watch below:

It Is What It Is was recorded at Orlando's Sonic Stomp Studios in New York City and the new video was once again directed by Tom Flynn (Lamb of God, Buckcherry). Capturing Corey in all his "colourful" glory, Sonic Universe muscles through the powerful track, showing four musicians at their peak and a chemistry to conjure new musical worlds from the galaxies of hard rock, funk, punk, thrash, and metal.

Oder the new album here.

It Is What It Is tracklisting:

"I Am"

"It Is What It Is"

"Turn A Blind Eye"

"My Desire"

"Whisper To A Scream"

"Higher"

"Life"

"Come What May"

"I Want It All"

"Beautiful Disunity"

"It Is What It Is" video:

"Higher" video:

"I Am" video: